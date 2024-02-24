Misuse of disability funds blocks the chances of others—NCPD

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Kpone, Feb. 24, GNA – Mr Joshua Addy, the Acting National Coordinator, National Council for Persons with Disability (NCPD), has cautioned that the misuse of the disbursed disability funds by beneficiaries would block the chances of others.

Mr Addy said the act also serves as an impediment to their growth, as it goes against the intention of the funds to make them economically independent and promote equity so they could live dignified lives.

“Those who take this support and do not make good use of it are blocking their growth because it’s not every day that you can walk to somebody and ask for alms,” he stated.

Mr Addy, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Disability Fund Management for the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA), said this during the disbursement of district assembly disability common funds.

He reminded them that life was transient, and caregivers would not always be there to care for them, therefore, they must utilise such opportunities to make a living for themselves.

He commended those making good use of the funds and advised them not to stop the good work, saying, “I see this has been very beneficial to persons with disabilities because you could go to them and you see them living on their own, taking care of themselves and their families, and promoting the growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) even nationwide.”

The Acting Director of NCPD said one challenge facing the disbursement was the delay in the release of the funds, which sometimes occurred because the assembly wanted to ensure that the beneficiaries were indeed from the area as some of the disabled crisscrossed by moving from one district to the other to receive funds.

“If we don’t know you and you just write and come for it, then that means somebody at Ga-North can move to Kpone-Katamanso and come for it, somebody can move from Kpone-Katamanso to Amasaman and go for it,” he said.

He assured them that the system was working and that their funds would not be misappropriated or misapplied for other purposes.

He further urged them to make good use of existing laws and policies to promote their well-being and develop themselves.

