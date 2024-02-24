Residents of Mankwadze complain about poor roads

By Mavis Quansah

Mankwadze (C/R), Feb. 24, GNA – Residents of Mankwadze in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region have bemoaned the poor nature of the roads in the community.

The residents complained about the dusty nature of the road, which poses health risks to them, indicating that their children always have catarrh.

Some of the residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the six-kilometre road linking the community to the Accra-Winneba junction road was in a very deplorable shape and became muddy and slippery whenever it rained, hindering their day-to-day activities.

The residents, who are mainly fishers, indicated that the poor nature of the road makes it difficult for them to cart their fish to the nearby towns to sell.

Mr Prince Sarpong, the Unit Committee Chairman for Mankwadze Ablekum Electoral Area, told the GNA that their main occupation is fishing, but due to the poor nature of the road, they do not make any profit from their handiwork.

Mr Sarpong explained that due to the deplorable nature of the road, they spend more of their profits on transportation fares as drivers charge more than expected when transporting their goods.

He added that sometimes their fish also got spoiled as the drivers refused to ply the roads to the nearby markets.

He indicated that the only health facility in the community was a Community Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compound, adding that it becomes a worry when referred to seek health care at bigger hospitals, especially when pregnant women are involved due to the discomfort of travelling on the deplorable road.

The residents appealed to the government and the Ministry of Roads to fix the road, which would help boost economic activity and ensure good health.

Some drivers plying the road told the GNA that they have to visit the mechanic shop more as their vehicles break down frequently.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

