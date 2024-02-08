Minority criticizes Bawumia’s vision, saying he cannot absolve himself from govt’s policies

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Feb 8, GNA – Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, has criticized the campaign policy of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying he cannot disassociate himself from the policies and programmes the Government is implementing.

He said Dr Bawumia, as Head of the Economic Management Team, played a critical role leading to the passage of the E-Levy and, therefore, he could not turn around to tell Ghanaians he was not part of it.

The Vice President, at his national campaign launch in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, promised Ghanaians that when given the mandate in the December 7 general election to lead the country, he would revive the economy, fight corruption and give a boost to the private sector.

He promised to abolish the E-Levy, Emissions and Betting taxes.

However, Dr Forson, in his address to the Parliamentary Press Corps in Accra on Thursday, in reaction to the Vice President’s campaign policy, reiterated that Dr Bawumia, as Ghana’s sitting Vice President, had the power to remove any taxes if he so wished.

“This is obviously for the simple reason that our Vice President is the Chairman of the Economic Management Team, he chairs the deliberation of all economic policies at his office,” Dr Forson said.

The Minority Leader said all the economic policies President Akufo-Addo had implemented since 2017 were supervised by the Vice President; adding that Dr Bawumia’s position had further been strengthened because he was now the Flagbearer of the governing NPP.

