Life International Church launches Fresh Oil Conference 2024 

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA-The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has called on Ghanaians to work towards the peace and prosperity of the country in this election year.

“Work towards peace as the nation prepares for another election and that, no one should die for somebody to win power,” he said.

Right Rev. Dr. Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking at the launch of this year’s conference of the church in Accra.

The seven-day conference dubbed, “Fresh Oil 2024”, which begins on Monday, February 26 and ends on Sunday, March 3, is on the theme: ‘Fresh Oil for Great Joy”.

It is aimed at building the capacity of the participants for spiritual well-being and to pray for peace ahead of the election of 2024.

Rev. Kingsley Agyemang, General Overseer of the House of Consecrated Church and Reverend Goodwin Sarfo Annang of the Holy Hill Church are among the speakers who would be delivering peace messages.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih charged religious leaders to refrain from utterances that may create tension and panic in the country.

“There should be no life lost for us to have a president or a parliamentarian,” he said, adding that “life is precious for us to lose, and my advice is that we should live in Ghana.”

He also charged leadership to step up the fight against corruption, which had eaten deep into the Ghanaian society.

“Corruption arises from incompetence and greed, which results in poverty and the lack of development. Corruption also results in diseases, premature deaths, and unemployment,” Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih added.

