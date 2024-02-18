Let’s invest in professional marketing education —Dr Adutwum 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA — Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has urged stakeholders in the education sector to invest in professional marketing education to shape Ghana’s future.

In a speech read on his behalf, he said through such investments, the country could unlock new opportunities, drive sustainable development, and position itself as a competitive player on the global stage.

The Minister said this at the maiden Graduation Ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) in Accra.

The ceremony witnessed the passing out of 119 professionals from different fields after successfully completing their CIMG Professional Marketing Qualifications following its launch in April 2021.

Dr Adutwum congratulated them for achieving such a milestone and urged them to work together to harness the transformative power of marketing education for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

“The future of marketing and marketing education in Ghana is bright and I have no doubt that you will play a pivotal role in shaping it for the growth of Ghana. Go forth with confidence, passion, and a commitment to excellence, and may you achieve all your goals and aspirations in your service to Ghana,” he said.

He said professional marketing education was a cornerstone for economic growth, innovation, and sustainability in any society, particularly in a dynamic and emerging economy like Ghana, its significance could not be overstated.

Dr Adutwum said it equipped individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to identify market opportunities, understand consumer behaviour and develop strategies to meet consumer needs.

He said by nurturing a pool of competent professional marketers, Ghana could stimulate domestic consumption, attract foreign investment, stir up economic recovery and foster entrepreneurship, all of which were essential for economic expansion and job creation.

“In today’s interconnected world, international and national competition is fierce. Professional marketing education empowers skilled marketers to lead businesses to compete effectively in global markets.”

“Through understanding global market trends, consumer preferences, and effective branding, Ghanaian firms can expand their reach beyond national borders, boosting exports and contributing to the country’s balance of trade.”

Dr Kasser Tee, National President of CIMG, urged the graduands to manifest the knowledge gained at their workplaces and change the narrative in industry by helping their organisations to build everything they did around the interest of the customer.

He said the only way to run a business sustainably was to build it around the customer by seriously considering customer needs and happenings within the business environment.

“These, I must say, cannot and should not be based on guess work but on thorough research into all three components of the marketing environment plus researching into the existing and future needs of the customer. Findings of such exercises will then give us pointers on the right strategic direction for the business,” he said.

The President announced the passage of the CIMG Regulations 2023, (L.I. 2479) into force and called on business leaders to champion the continuous professional development of their professional marketing personnel to enable them to remain relevant and play the effective role of promoting and protecting the interest of customers in their organisations.

He encouraged non-marketing business executives to register and participate in CIMG’s certification programmes, either full professional marketing qualifications or the all year round short course certification programmes to enable them acquire knowledge and keep up with new trends in marketing.

Dr Tee admonished graduands with a Bible quote from Matthew 5:16, saying, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven”.

He, therefore, urged them to let their good works manifest in how they provided marketing support to the various corporates and product brands they managed to bring glory and pride to CIMG.

GNA

