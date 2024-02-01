KK Fosu breaks silence over inactivity in music space with new song 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 1, GNA – Legendary Ghanaian musician Kwame Kaakyire Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, says he has been preparing a unique music project for his fans, which is the main reason why he did not drop any project last year.

The highly anticipated “Back to Sender” music project has finally been released by the award-winning musician and was produced Saffbeatz, mixed and mastered by the legendary Appietus.

The telepathy between KK Fosu and Appietus has over the years generated some timeless hit singles, and “Back to Sender” is certainly no exception.

In an interview, KK Fosu, who has graced the music scene for more than 25 years, stated that he had always wanted to prepare something unique and quality for his fans, and it has been worth the wait.

“I want to use this music project to announce my comeback in the music scene, and this is just the start. I have got some great collaborations with some of Ghana’s finest, and I believe this year will be my year,” he said.

When asked about his new single “Back to Sender,” KK Fosu stated that the theme of the song connotes its intention as he hits back at critics who always wanted his downfall.

“This is a redemption tune, and I want to send a clear signal to my followers and music lovers that I will never stop what I am doing and will continue to churn out more music,” he said.

KK Fosu’s Dstyle Global music brand, which is managed by Bizzle Entertainment has planned a series of activities to celebrate his 25-year anniversary in the music industry later this year.

The newly released “Back to Sender” single is available across various music platforms.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

