Kassena Nankana Municipal commits to enforcing sanitation byelaws

Navrongo (U/E,) Feb. 24, GNA – Mr Francis Kweku Asiedu, the Kassena Nankana Municipal Coordinating Director, Upper East Region, said the Assembly remains committed to enforcing sanitation byelaws to curb refuse littering in the area.

To ensure this the Assembly has strengthened and dispatched its Environmental Sub committees and sanitation teams to the communities to give spot fines to defaulters.

He said most of the residents engaged in animal rearing and expressed worry over the “free-range roaming” in the municipality of the animals, including cattle and small ruminants, especially at public places.

Mr Asiedu was granting an interview to the Ghana News Agency when a team from Zoomlion, led by Maxwell Ayipaala, the Regional Coordinator, and staff of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Office called on him at the office.

This was prior to an evacuation exercise to clear refuse sites in the Municipality.

Stressing on the adage; “Cleanliness is next to Godliness,” Mr Asiedu urged residents to be conscious of their surroundings and keep their areas clean.

Mr Pius Akambe, the Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer, said the Assembly placed much importance on the evacuation of refuse damps and had identified some other areas for expulsion.

He said the heaps of refuse would minimise after the mass evacuation, as containers would be placed at vantage points, managed by attendants from Zoomlion to avoid to keep those areas clean.

Some sensitisation programmes had started to educate the people on the effects of littering the environment and help change behaviour, he said.

