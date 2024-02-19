Kadjebi Assembly finally elects new Presiding Member 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), Feb 19, GNA-The Assembly members of the Kadjebi District Assembly in the Oti Region have elected Mr Charles Nyame Kormisah, a Government Appointee and Headmaster of Ntruboman SHS as their Presiding Member (PM).

Of the 52 assembly members present and voting, Mr. Kormisah, who contested unopposed garnered 45 YES votes, representing 86.5 per cent votes and seven NO votes, representing 13.5 votes.

Before the polls, Mr Anthony Ahiable Assemblyman for Wawaso Electoral Area, who contested against Mr Kormisah in the earlier election, stepped down citing the progress of the Kadjebi District as his reason.

He thus asked his colleague Assembly members to put their weight behind Mr Kormisah to be elected as PM.

Mr Joseph Evans Anang Okropa, Judge of Kadjebi and Nkwanta South Magistrate Courts administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to Mr. Charles Nyame Kormisah, the new PM.

Mr Kormisah in an acceptance speech, said he was excited about being elected as PM and that the massive YES votes had shown a sign of teamwork and togetherness.

He said he would make sure that the little resources given to the Assembly were used judiciously.

Mr Kormisah also pledged to consult and collaborate with colleague Assembly members for the development of the Kadjebi District.

He, however, charged them to let peace prevail in the district as they could not progress without peace.

Before the election, Mr Cletus Chevure, Secretary to the Assembly and the District Co-ordinating Director appealed to the Assembly members to learn from best practices and vote to elect PM once and for all.

The election was supervised by the Electoral Commission led by Mr Justice Odame-Frempong, Kadjebi District Electoral Officer.

The Assembly members have adopted English, Twi, and Ewe as official Languages to be used during District Assembly Sittings.

