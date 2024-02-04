Chance for Childhood Inclusive Early Child Education Pilot Project ends 

By Patience Gbeze

Accra, Feb. 4, GNA – Chance for Childhood (CfC), an NGO working for Inclusive Early Childhood Education, has identified various learning difficulties among 132 pupils in 10 schools in four districts in the Greater Accra region.

Out of the number, 37 of them were referred to further assessment at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Hearing Assessment Centre at Achimota.

The screening formed part of its Inclusive Early Child Education (IECE) project among 10 targeted schools in the Accra Metropolis.

The IECE project started on a pilot basis in Accra Metro, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso North, and Ayawaso East districts in 2021 to promote inclusive education for all children, especially those with learning difficulties.

Participating schools are Accra Royal Basic School, Sempe 1 Basic School, both in James Town; Nii Kojo Ababio Basic School, A.M.E Zion Basic School, in Mamprobi; St. Francis Xavier R/C Basic School, Maamobi.

The rests are Ayebeng Memorial Basic School, Daryl Hijral Islamic Basic School, both in Maamobi, Kanda 1 Basic School, Nima 1 Basic School, and Kotobabi 3 Basic School.

Every year CfC organises screening and assessment for Kindargaten One and Kindargaten Two pupils to identify early challenges in visual, hearing, and intellectual learning difficulties.

Those identified with such difficulties are referred to special hospitals for further examination and treatment.

CfC also provided them with assisted devices and individualise learning support to promote learning for those who have difficulties or challenges.

Mr Richard Opoku, a Global Inclusion, and Safeguarding Lead, announced this at a dissemination workshop in Accra.

He said the three-year project has trained 900 parents, 40 teachers/ Learning Support Assistants (LSAs), and 600 learners to improve their participation and learning outcomes.

He said CfC also provided the participating schools with learning materials to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Opoku noted that training of teachers on Inclusive Education was critical to improving the learning outcome of learners, including learners with Special Educational Needs.

He, therefore, advocated for increment in funding for Inclusive Education implementation to cater for training and screening.

Mr Opoku mentioned inadequate parental support, teacher transfers, delays from some service providers, and untimely submission of information by some teachers as some of the challenges faced during the project period.

Mr Abdul-Ghaffar Adam, the Country Representative of CfC said they were running two projects, namely, Early Childhood Education (ECE) and Best Start.

Whiles the ECE project ended in January, the Best Start project would be ending in March, this year.

He said the next phase of the project would move across to other schools in their bid to spread their tentacles.

Mr Abdul-Ghaffar announced that CfC is also working on a project dubbed “Outcome Fund Project” in the Northern region to bring back 20,000 School children into the classroom.

He said the project is being run in 200 Basic Schools in the Northern region and they have so far enrolled 500 children back to the classroom.

He said their doors are opened for future collaborations with NGOs and Civil Society (CSOs) Organisations working in their field.

Participants, mostly Directors of Education, Heads of participating schools and officials from Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education and CSOs commended the complementary efforts of CfC, and urged them to continue the good work to ensure total inclusion.

