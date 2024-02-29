Iran state media report successful satellite launch from Russian soil

Tehran, Feb. 29, (dpa/GNA) – Iran said it has launched a domestically produced satellite into space.

The Pars-1 research satellite equipped with cameras was launched from the Russian Vostochnyin spaceport into orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometres, Iranian state media reported on Thursday. A Russian Soyuz carrier rocket was used to take the satellite into space.

The Islamic Republic has already launched several satellites into space to collect data on weather, natural disasters and agriculture. In the past, the country has emphasized that it is not pursuing any military objectives.

In January this year Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reported the first successful satellite launch from Iranian soil.

