Heart of Lions beats Asante Kotoko  

By Edward Williams

Kpando (V/R), Feb. 26, GNA – Heart of Lions defeated Asante Kotoko by a loan goal in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Kpando Stadium, on Sunday.

It was left-footed Godfred K. Asamoah goal in the 52nd minute that secured the Lions all the three points against Asante Kotoko.

Asamoah beautifully converted a pass from his teammate Yaw Danso in the penalty box to displace Fredrick Asare, Kotoko’s goalkeeper for the only goal.

It was the first league game at the upgraded Kpando Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko’s Nicholas Mensah was red carded and sent off in the 58th minute after receiving his second yellow card of the game.

Thomas Kwabena Osae of Heart of Lions’ Goalkeeper was named Man of the Match.

Bashiru Hayford, Head Coach Heart of Lions Coach said opening the upgraded sports stadium with a win showed how prepared the team was.

He said beating Kotoko had never been a challenge for him, as he had beaten them on many occasions in his career as a coach.

Coach Hayford said he was embarking on a rescue mission and would not disclose his strategies until he executed his plans.

Coach David Ocloo, Assistant Coach of Asante Kotoko, said his side played well in the first half and created some decent chances, but failed to convert them.

He said they would go back and work on their finishing and “come good” in the next game.

Coach Ocloo said their opponent were more determined hence the positive results adding that the euphoria and the teeming supporters also made an impact.

Prior to the game, Heart of Lions with 15 points lie at the bottom of the league table while Asante Kotoko is at the third place with 29 points.

GNA

