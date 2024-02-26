Ghanaian boxer Quaye moves up WBO lightweight rankings 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – Ghanaian boxer Sheriff Quaye is now ranked 8th on the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) Lightweight rankings.

Quaye, who is the reigning WBO Africa Lightweight Champion, is the only African boxer currently in the top 15 of the WBO lightweight rankings.

The boxing prodigy moving up the rankings puts him in line to get some top bouts against some of the world’s biggest lightweight fighters, including top-ranked boxers Denys Berinchyk, Angel Fierro, William Zeped, Frank Martin, and Raymond Muratalla.

The 28-year-old boxer, who has recorded four consecutive knockout wins, looks like a top boxing prospect and could clinch a world title for Ghana soon.

Quaye was recently presented with the World Boxing Organization’s Africa Best Fighter of the Year 2023.

