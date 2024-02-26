Olympics pips Bofokwa Tano with a last-minute strike  

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Feb. 26, GNA -A last-minute strike by Accra Great Olympics’ Emmanuel Antwi was all that they needed to pick all the three points at their match day 18 Ghana Premier League 2023 /24 fixture against Tano Bofoakwa at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Despite Bofoakwa’s dominance throughout the game, they were unable to stop the visitors from grabbing the maximum points thereby bruising their ego with a 97th-minute free kick.

Bofoakwa’s striker, Aboagye Dacosta, missed a golden opportunity early in the first half to give his team the lead.

By halftime, Bofoakwa had squandered multiple scoring chances, failing to capitalize on their opportunities.

At the start of the second half, Bofoakwa’s Aboagye Dacosta tested Olympics’ goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, with a powerful shot, signaling their intent to score.

Olympics, on the other hand, struggled to break through Bofoakwa’s defense until Emmanuel Antwi’s volley, which forced a save from Bofoakwa’s goalkeeper, Emmanuel Kobi.

Both teams failed to find the back of the net until the 97th minute when Olympics stunned the home team with a decisive free kick, in a dramatic turn of events at the Coronation Park.

