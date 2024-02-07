GSWL cuts sod to commence development projects in host communities  

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Old Subri (W/R), Feb. 7, GNA-Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL), through the Golden Star Development Foundation, has cut the sod to commence a series of development projects in its host communities in the Western Region.

The beneficiary communities are Akosombo, Akyempim, Brofoyedur, Kubekro, Odumasi, Accra Town, Old Subri, Juaben and Anyinabriem.

The projects, estimated to cost more than US$ 1 million, would include the provision of a mechanized water system at Akosombo and the expansion of mechanized water facilities at Akyempim.

The rest are one-bedroom 6-unit teachers’ quarters each at Brofoyedur, Kubekro, Odumasi and Accra Town, and two 300-capacity community centres to meet the social needs of the Anyinabriem and Juaben communities.

In addition, an existing one-bedroom 10-unit teacher’s quarters at Old Subri will be completed to help with the accommodation needs of teachers.

Works on the various projects would start immediately and are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Funding for the projects is by 0.1% of Golden Star Wassa’s net pretax profit, 1 USD for every ounce of gold produced and sold by GSWL, contributions of third-party contractors as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as well as yields from investments of Golden Star Development Foundation.

The selection of the projects was based on the socio-economic needs of the communities as captured through their engagement structures with Golden Star in the forms of the Community Consultative Team (CCT) and Community Mine Consultative Committee (CMCC).

Mr. Shaddrack Adjetey Sowah, the Vice President and Managing Director of GSWL, told the stakeholders that: “The sod cutting for these projects symbolizes our commitment to our mission to benefit more people through the development of Chifeng Gold…”

“…And to contribute to a brighter and more prosperous future for our host communities, whose importance to our operations cannot be overemphasized”.

Mr Emmanuel Boakye, the District Chief Executive, Wassa East, noted the immense impact of Golden Star Resources as a development partner to the Government within its host communities.

He urged the communities to continue to provide the social license needed by Golden Star Wassa to thrive and contribute to the area’s economic development.

The Member of Parliament for Wassa East, Mr Isaac Adjei Mensah, commended Golden Star for its support to host communities over the years and for always going beyond their tax and regulatory requirements to do so.

Mr David Gyapong, a Member of the Board of Trustees, Golden Star Development Foundation, reiterated that Chifeng Gold, the new owner of GSWL, had demonstrated its commitment to the development of host communities and assured that the projects taken off would be completed as scheduled.

Nana Teng Amoakoh, the Acting Divisional Chief of Anyinabriem, who chaired the function, was full of praises for Golden Star for being consistent in its engagement and support to the community.

He assured the company of community support in its endeavours and encouraged the contractors to recruit more local people from the beneficiary communities to work on the projects.

