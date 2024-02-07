Government trains 830 public servants in digital knowledge  

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Feb. 7, GNA- Some 830 public sector workers from three regions are participating in a four-month digital training programme targeted at accelerating the digitalization of public sector service delivery.

The government is facilitating the training programme dubbed “DigSMART,” in partnership with the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) of Global Change.

The programme would train participants on artificial intelligence, digital strategy, leadership and governance, transformation, and digital change management principles and processes, among other topics.

The participants were drawn from the Greater Accra, Bono, and Upper East Regions. The GhanaCARES Delivery Unit and the Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence (KACE) are partners in the initiative.

KACE carried out a six-month training for 170 civil servants in 2023 on a pilot basis.



Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitization, said in a speech read for her at the launch of the programme that the initiative was a strategic endeavour to speed up the digitalization of public sector service delivery.

“The government was poised to ensure that every Ghanaian citizen enjoyed the benefits of the digital economy.

“We aspire to create an environment conducive to technological innovation, aligning with our national goals,” she said.

The Minister emphasized that the programme was consistent with the government’s objective to increase digital literacy and create a comprehensive National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

She said the outcomes of the first programme were profound and that participants were expected to apply their digital skills to improve service delivery.

“This year’s programme’s structure, including weekly online training sessions interspersed with monthly physical sessions, guarantees a consistent and thorough transformation process,” she said.

Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of Civil Service, said the programme would harness the power of digitalization and optimise government operations.

He was optimistic that the initiative would help address bureaucracy in government activities, streamline internal processes, and create a more responsive and citizenship-centred approach to service delivery.

Mr Sam Yeboah-Baah, Country Director of TBI, said the programme was financed through a $1.5 million fund for three African countries: Ghana, Malawi, and Rwanda.

The fund, he said, was to build digital skills, culture, and leadership within the public sector to determine a more cohesive and accelerated digital transformation for service delivery.

Beneficiaries of the pilot programme expressed satisfaction, stating that the initiative helped them in mastering digital spaces and pledged to contribute to service delivery.

