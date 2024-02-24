Ghana’s commitment to multilateralism, diplomatic relations solid – President Akufo-Addo 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – The Government of Ghana has asserted its commitment to the shared vision of multilateralism and diplomatic relations.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said this while addressing some six envoys, who presented their letters of credence at a brief ceremony in Accra, a formal procedure to officially allow the officials to resume ambassadorial duties for their respective countries.

They include Mr Park Kyongsig, Republic of Korea, Ms Polly Ioannou, Republic of Cyprus, Mr Peter Ryan, Ireland, Mrs Annika Hahn-Englund, Republic of Sweden, Mr Mahlaba Almon Mamba, the Kingdom of Eswatini, and Mr David Buom Choa, South Sudan.

President Nana Akufo-Addo wished the new envoys well as they commenced official duties in Ghana.

The country looked forward to having good working relations with the ambassadors to foster mutual cooperation and partnership, he noted.

In a response, the new envoys promised to uphold the harmony, which had helped to enhance exchanges between the respective countries.

The Swedish Ambassador, Mrs Hahn-Englund, said it was her priority to further promote economic and trade relations by ensuring that Swedish companies in Ghana thrived on the pillars of mutual cooperation and benefit.

The Korean Ambassador, Mr Kyongsig, emphasised the long-standing ties between Ghana and his country, and touched on a range of areas to enhance further ties of cooperation, including education.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Mr Almon Mamba, has conveyed the best wishes of his country to Ghana on the upcoming Independence Anniversary, which falls on March 06.

Since 1957, Ghana has aspired to advance cultural, political and socio-economic partnership with countries globally, playing a significant role in promoting the ideals of the African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN).

The West African nation believes in the shared vision of humanity as enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other protocols such as the Agenda 2063.

