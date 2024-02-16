Ghana’s 67th Independence Day officially launched in Eastern Region 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Feb. 16, GNA – Dr Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday launched the 67th National Independence Day anniversary celebration in Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”

The Eastern Region will host the event at the Youth Resource Centre in Koforidua.

During the grand unveiling, Dr Commey named President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire as the Special Guest of Honour for the National Independence Day anniversary.

Joining him will be 120 ambassadors and high commissioners from various countries, as well as Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament and the 275 Members of Parliament.

Dr Commey said there would be 21 contingents from the security agencies, 11 contingents from the various schools in the region, the paramountcies of the country, the Chief Justice, 16 regional capitals, and equipment that would be on display.

The events scheduled before the commencement of the celebration are from February 28 to March 5, 2024, and will include an anniversary debate among schools, National Flag Hoisting Day, the President Independence Day Award for students, Muslim prayer, and Thanksgiving.

There will be Tour Eastern Day, a soccer contest between Asante Kotoko and ASEC Mimosas of Côte d’Ivoire, at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 5, 2024.

In addition, there will be a performance by the Ghana Armed Forces on the 67th Independence anniversary fireworks at Koforidua to cross into March 6, 2024.

Dr Commey stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been strategically rotating the anniversary celebration among various regions throughout his presidency.

Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, said the event would positively impact the local economy and showcase the diverse and vibrant culture of the Eastern Region.

According to him, the Regional Coordinating Council and the different committees involved in the planning process are putting in a lot of effort to ensure a successful National Independence Day anniversary celebration.

On March 6, 1957, Ghana’s Prime Minister, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, made a significant announcement, declaring the nation’s independence from British Colonial rule.

