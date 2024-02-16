Assembly Members urged to exhibit integrity, fairness and relentless commitment 

By J. K. Nabary

Awutu Bereku (C/R), Feb. 16, GNA- The Coordinating Director for Awutu-Senya District, Ms Eunice Naalier, has called on Assembly members to commit to the aspirations of the people and communities they represent while in public office

She urged them to be guided by integrity, fairness, and a relentless commitment to ensure the well-being of their communities and the district.

Ms Naalier made the call at the inaugural ceremony of the fifth Assembly of the Awutu-Senya District at Awutu Bereku, the District capital.

The Assembly Members numbering 35 were made up of 24 elected and 11 Government Appointees with Mr Richard Ghartey, an educationist, as their Presiding Member, to steer the affairs of the Assembly for the next two years.

“I have great faith in the capabilities of the member of the fifth Assembly of the District and may this Assembly be a beacon of positive change, a symbol of unity and a testament to the enduring strength of our local governance system,” she stated.

Ms Naalier said their inauguration marked a significant moment in deepening the tenets of an inclusive, participatory, and development-oriented local government system, saying, their electorates had entrusted them with their solemn mandates to champion their welfare and the development of the area.

“Let us reflect on the principles that underpin our democracy; transparency, accountability and the unwavering commitment to the welfare of our communities,” she stated.

She reminded them of the responsibilities that come with public service and asked them to serve with diligence and dedication to the community,

She stated that unity was the cornerstone of the Awutu-Senya District Assembly and that regardless of their political affiliations, they must find common ground to serve the greater good of the various communities and the country.

She called on them to prioritise the needs of their constituents over personal agenda, working together to address the pressing issues that affected the lives of those they represented.

“I encourage you to foster strong partnerships with your local communities, the chiefs, queen mothers, businesses and civil society organisations.”

The concept of collaborative governance in the New Public Governance model she noted, was key to unlocking the full potential of the district.

Ms Naalier encouraged them to build bridges to connect them, ensuring that the benefits of their progress were felt by all.

GNA

