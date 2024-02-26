We recommit our efforts towards fighting poverty – ActionAid  

By Philip Tengzu

Wa (UW/R), Feb. 26, GNA – ActionAid Ghana (AAG), an international Non-governmental Organisation, has reiterated its commitment and dedication towards the fight against poverty in Ghana by building a more informed citizenry through empowerment to demand accountability from duty bearers.

“We recommit and rededicate our efforts towards fighting poverty not only in the Upper West Region but ensuring that we are working with the government to deliver development opportunities such as quality education and access to gender friendly educational infrastructure…,” Mr John Nkaw, the Country Director of ActionAid Ghana, said.

“Research points to the fact that where you have an active citizenry holding their elected officials accountable, they will minimise the incidences of corruption and promote transparency to enhance governance.”

He said this in Wa during a workshop to disseminate AAG’s 2023-2028 Country Strategy Paper (CSP) VII, dubbed: “Active Citizenship for Social Justice”.

The CSP VII, which drew lessons from the implementation of the CSP VI, seeks to direct the activities of the organisation towards achieving its mandate of promoting social justice, gender equality, and poverty eradication in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It is being implemented around three strategic priorities (SPs) – Green Economy and Resilient Livelihoods, Women’s Rights and Decent Work, and Active Citizenship, Accountability and Gender Responsive Public Services – with each SP having five focused areas.

The AAG started operating in Ghana some 30 years ago working to improve educational infrastructure to support the then three regions of the north in partnership with ActionAid UK.

It, however, realised that service delivery alone could not lead to a sustainable fight against poverty, hence the need to empower the people, particularly the youth, to become active citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers and ensure transparency in the country’s governance system, Mr Nkaw said.

The launch of the CSP VII, he said, should be a clarion call on all stakeholders to join forces to promote social justice, and gender equality, and eradicate poverty.

Mr Nkaw encouraged the participants to promote the CSP VII goals to create a just and resilient Ghana offering equal development opportunities for all citizens.

He gave the assurance that they would continue to work with partners such as the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and young people to promote women’s rights and the youth’s active participation in the decision-making process.

Madam Charity Batuure, the Upper West Regional Director of the Department of Gender, commended AAG for its reliability when it came to gender issues.

The AAG had supported the Department by the establishment of a shelter for survivors of Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Wa, she said and looked forward to having more collaborations and engagements with ActionAid Ghana to enhance its service provision.

Madam Batuure said the SPs were all geared towards addressing gender-related issues, which were laudable.

Mr Sebastian K. Ziem, a Chief Investigator at the Upper West Regional Office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), noted that AAG’s mandate was in line with the Commission’s and would continue to collaborate in the execution of those mandates towards the protection of people’s right, especially the young ones.

Representatives from the Ghana Education Service, Heads of Department, development partners, Activista, and the Young Urban Women Movement among others attended the workshop.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

