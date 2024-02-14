Ghana celebrates National Chocolate Day

By Hafsa Obeng/Peace Doe Agbotui, GNA

Accra, Feb 14, GNA–In Ghana, February 14, is also known as National Chocolate Day to celebrate the most popular product of Ghana’s premium export – cocoa.

Universally, the day is known as Valentine’s Day, or Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine to celebrate love.

Many on this day anticipate spending quality time with their loved ones by going on romantic dates, gifting them special tokens of love, asking out their potential love interest, and many more.

It originated as a Western Christian feast day honouring one or two early saints named Valentinus.

It is recognized as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and romantic love in many regions around the world. It is characterized by the wearing of red clothes by celebrants.

Ghana, over the years, celebrated the day as Valantine’s Day, however in 2005, the country instituted the National Chocolate Day to coincide with the Day, to promote the consumption of Made-in-Ghana chocolate and cocoa products.

This is to position cocoa and the chocolate experience as a strong element of the Ghana tourism experience, promote domestic tourism and give a healthy orientation to the celebration of Valentine’s Day in Ghana.

Also, it aims at creating awareness for Ghanaians to appreciate the health benefits of chocolate, and to promote Ghana as the ‘home’ of chocolate.

The celebration is usually spearheaded by the Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture in collaboration with Cocoa Processing Company, Ghana Cocoa Board and the Cocoa Producing Companies.

The inception of the National Chocolate Day has increased local patronage of chocolate and cocoa products, offered employment opportunities to numerous artisanal chocolatiers, cocoa-based products processing entrepreneurs, minimised social vices associated with the celebration of Valentine’s Day, amongst others.

In 2022, it was reformed to a full week’s celebration dubbed: “National Chocolate Week”, with various activities, including presentation of chocolate to institutions, family day out, poetry shows, health walk, and movie premiers among others.

The 2024 edition, scheduled from February 9 to 14 is on the theme: “Eat chocolate, stay healthy, grow Ghana” and sub-themed: “Explore Ghana, eat chocolate. ”

Ahead of the celebration, the Ghana News Agency, spoke to some traders on the patronage of chocolate products and paraphernalia.

Madam Esther Bonsu, a trader, said patronage was low this year ahead of the celebration compared to previous years but was hopeful more people would come in to buy on Wednesday.

She attributed the low patronage to the drastic increase in the price of chocolate products and urged authorities reduce the prices for the ordinary Ghanaians to afford.

When asked what would happen to the products after the celebration, Madam Bonsu said she was already in the chocolate selling business and so she would continue to sell at the same price.

Madam Afia Obenewaa, also a trader at Tema Station in Accra, told the GNA that patronage was very low because of the current hardship in the country.

“Since morning, I have only sold two small bars of chocolate at GHc 5.00 each, which is not encouraging, because we also depend on this as our source of livelihood. If people don’t buy, we cannot meet our needs.”

Some activities scheduled for the celebration include a visitation to the Chief Imam, the Central and Cantonments Mosques, as well as a health walk from the Accra Tourist Information Centre to the Chocolate City at Tetteh Quarshie enclave.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

