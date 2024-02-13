Accra 2023: LOC confirms readiness to host over 6000 athletes and officials 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Feb.13, GNA – The facilities to host the 13th Africa Games, Accra 2023, are their final stages as the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the event has confirmed its readiness to host more than 6000 athletes and officials.

With 25 days to the commencement of the continental showpiece, facilities to host the games had seen massive improvement with some few works to be done in the coming weeks.

Mr. Samson Deen, Chairman of the Transport Committee for the games, during a simulation exercise said Ghana would host one of the best competitions ever witnessed following the preparations put in place.

“I want to assure you that the LOC is ready, we as a federation have not organized a multipurpose sport until the just ended African Para Games. This is different from football, so it was very difficult putting together facilities for such an event.”

He urged the media to use their platform to help promote the games to create awareness ahead of the main event next month.

The Chairman of the Transport Committee said coming together as one to project the 13th Africa Games would bring lots of benefits to the country and the continent.

Mr. Samson Deen revealed that preparations had also been made to make transportation across the various venues much easier during the games.

Mr. Evans Yeboah, a member of the Local Organising Committee said the Borteyman facility had been earmarked to host seven sporting disciplines, which were swimming, triathlon, badminton, handball, volleyball, table tennis and tennis.

“There are a total of 28 sport codes, six are demonstrative sports whiles eight are Olympic Sports which would be used as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games,” he said.

The 13th Africa Games is scheduled for March 8 to 23,2024 at the Legon Sports Stadium, Accra Sports Stadium, Borteyman Sports Complex, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium, Bukom Boxing Arena, Laboma Beach Resort and Achimota Cricket Oval.

GNA

