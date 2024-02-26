GAWU expects government to update nation on irrigation in agriculture 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Feb. 26, GNA – Mr Edward Kareweh, the General Secretary of Ghana Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU), has said they expect President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to update the nation on the government’s contribution to irrigation in agriculture during the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Mr Kareweh said, “We need him to tell us how much irrigation systems have been added to the agricultural sector in the face of this growing climate change.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said the current climatic condition had a huge impact on the agricultural sector, which must not be taken for granted.

He expressed regret that the Pwalugu multipurpose dam had not seen any improvement despite the government’s promise to revamp it to help solve some needs of the sector.

Mr Kareweh said it was sad that the inadequacy of irrigation dams and non-completion of the government’s “one village, one dam” policy, negatively impacted farming activities in the country, especially during the dry season.

He mentioned the issue of ‘galamsey’ as a major contributor to the challenges of agriculture in Ghana, and the government’s inability to deal with it was very disappointing.

“Galamsey is not only about lands that are lying fallow; it is about lands with crops and trees on them, which are all being destroyed,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

