Fisherfolks in Keta and Anloga experience bumper harvest

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Feb. 12, GNA-Fisherfolks along the coastal belt of Anloga, Keta, and the surrounding fishing communities in the Volta Region have experienced some level of bumper harvest in crabs and shrimps.

The abundance of catches, according to them, was a result of the periodic opening and closing of the flood control gate at Azizadzi in 2023.

Mr Setreakor Dzila, a fisherman at Tetekope, a suburb of Keta, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, stated that they have never experienced such an increase in catches for decades.

“The fact is that our catches have increased daily for the past one month which really boosted our economic gains and as we never experienced before.”

Mr Dzila further disclosed that the unexpected increase in their harvest has impacted the economic challenges many fishermen faced in recent times.

He said traders at Keta, Anloga, Akatsi, Denu, Agbozume, and other communities have also witnessed an increase in crabs and shrimp supply which led to easy accessibility for a lower price of products.

“For some years now, we have never experienced such an increase in harvest and my fear is that the bumper catch we have now would not affect our fishing business soon.”

Some other Fisherfolks and traders at Anloga, who spoke to the GNA also expressed happiness over the catches and thanked Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive, the engineers, and other authorities for opening and closing the floodgate.

Meanwhile, in October 2023, engineers opened the Azizadzi floodgate and the sand bar which allowed the Lagoon to flow easily into the sea that had reduced the flooding situations in the communities along the coastal belt due to the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The floodgate was later closed by engineers who did thorough consultation and studies after the water level in the flooded communities receded.

The communities are, however, appealing to the authorities responsible for the maintenance and preservation of the control gate to do so.

