Fifty women in agric graduate from Access Bank Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Feb 12, GNA – The Access Bank Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon programme has graduated 50 women and women-led entrepreneurs in the agriculture value chain, equipped with knowledge to take their businesses to another height.

The Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon, now in its fifth season, aims to empower female entrepreneurs to improve on their businesses.

Of the 50 women who graduated, the top three received GH¢100,000.00 each.

They were Madam Ruth Wewura Guribie, Chief Executive Officer, Sava Shea Company Limited; Madam Rosemond Afua Afful of Ayden Ventures, and Madam Augustina Akosua Asor Tufuor, Founder/Manager of Tropical Snacks.

The Access Bank MD’s special award of GH¢20,000.00 for the most eco-friendly business went to Madam Hannah Aidoo of HA Farms.

Madam Pearl Nkrumah, Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking, Access Bank Ghana, extended her heartfelt wishes to the finalists of season five and assured them of their unwavering support on their entrepreneurial journey.

She commended the partners, GIZ and Gopa AFC, for their dedication and support towards the success of the programme.

She said last year’s edition focused on supporting women entrepreneurs in the agriculture and agri-related sectors; saying: “I’m proud to share that approximately 130 women-owned businesses have benefited from this programme.”

She announced a groundbreaking initiative – the Mastercard Foundation Bridge-in-Agric Loan, to solve the challenge many women entrepreneurs faced in accessing funds.

It would offer affordable loans at highly discounted rates, providing a crucial steppingstone to scale up their yourinesses, she said.

“In our commitment to your success, we will continue to leverage strategic partnerships to develop your skill sets and create platforms for you to engage with equity investors for further business growth,” she said.

“We are excited to unveil the W Marketplace (Women in the Marketplace), an e-commerce platform that will connect you with buyers and enhance your market reach.”

Madam Matilda Asant-Asiedu, Group Head, Retail Banking, Access Bank Ghana, said: “Today, as we celebrate this graduation, let it be known that this isn’t the culmination of our shared journey.”

“At Access Bank, we value not just transactions but transformational relationships. Your continuous growth is our priority, and to solidify our commitment, we proudly introduce the Womenpreneur Alumni group.”

Mr Christoph Pannhausen, Project Lead, GIZ AgriBiz Programme, said the GIZ was happy to be part of the empowering women initiative.

He assured the beneficiaries of the programme that each one of them would be assigned individual business coaches, who would be assisting them to grow their businesses.

Madam Ellen Ayensuaa Agyepong, CEO of El Food Services and Class Representative of the Season Five Pitch-A-Thon, expressed gratitude to Access Bank Ghana for empowering them.

“Entrepreneurship is a lonely journey. Let’s continue to use the knowledge we have acquired to ensure that our businesses survive.”

Madam Guribie, one of the top three awardees, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, commended Access Bank Ghana for supporting and empowering their businesses.

GNA

