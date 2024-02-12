Berekuso: Ultra-Modern Private Burial Grounds Graceland Gardens Inaugurated

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA- On Saturday 10th February 2024, a newly constructed, most decently-rated ultra-modern, state-of-the-art facility meant to purposely serve as a private burial grounds, Graceland Memorial Gardens was officially inaugurated in Berekuso on the Kwabenya Kitase road near Ashesi University in the Eastern region.

Graceland Memorial Gardens has now officially opened to the general public.

The event was specially graced by the Former Chief Justice Her Ladyship Justice Georgina Theodora Wood (Retired).

The Inauguration of the facility was also officially performed and handed over to the Glory of God by Bishop Eddy Addy of the Makarios Church Cathedral located at East Legon Hills.

The facility, according to the owners, has come to serve as an alternative to the increasing rate of congestion at our public cemeteries.

Graceland Memorial Gardens offers a sense of exclusivity and security, providing a dedicated space for family members without the concerns of overcrowding or vandalism whatsoever.

At Graceland Memorial Gardens, families can ensure proper maintenance and preservation of the burial grounds, ensuring that the resting places of their loved ones are well-tended and respected.

The facility also comes with a very convenient coffee shop and eatery where they host not only funeral guests but guests from all places both far and near.

The owners are the same group behind the operation of the Gethsemane Gardens located at East Legon in Accra.

Graceland Memorial Gardens has come to offer a more intimate and serene environment for mourning and remembrance, away from the hustle and bustle at public cemeteries.

The managers have created a clannish environment for families who come to seek the final resting place for family members, fostering a sense of continuity and legacy within the family.

The facility will also offer families more control over the burial process and can customize the cemetery according to their cultural, religious, or personal preferences.

During a brief media interaction after the inauguration, the Managing Director of Graceland Memorial Gardens Mrs. Christiana Evelyn Lutterodt revealed that the main inspiration behind Graceland was the increasing congestion at Awudome Cemetry, Osu Cemetery and the Gethsemane Gardens.

“Graceland Memorial Gardens is poised to honour the deceased, preserve family legacies, and provide solace and comfort to grieving families. In the serene grounds that surround us, we find solace and reflection.

We also have extra facilities like the Coffee Shop and eatery that are ready to host funeral guests and non-funeral guests

I believe strongly that this consecrated ground would be a source of peace and tranquillity for all who visit, a place where love transcends earthly boundaries, and where memories are eternally cherished.

As we navigate the complexities of loss and grief, let us also recognize the beauty in remembrance. Graceland Memorial Gardens would serve as a sanctuary where we can commune with the past, find solace in the present, and draw inspiration for the future.

This memorial garden is not only a final resting place for our loved ones but also a testament to the enduring bond we share with those who have departed from us.

….We desire to honour the lives that have touched ours, the stories that have shaped us, and the legacies that endure beyond the confines of time. Each plot represents a narrative, a journey, a cherished memory, and it is within these hallowed grounds that we come to pay our respects and find comfort.

….Let us, therefore, dedicate ourselves to preserving the sanctity of this sacred space, honouring the memory of those who rest here, and fostering a legacy of compassion, empathy, and reverence for generations to come.

