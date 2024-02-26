Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP Executives congratulate Catherine Afeku on appointment to Manifesto Committee  

By P.K. Yankey

Axim (W/R), Feb. 26, GNA – The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have congratulated Madam Catherine Abelemah Afeku, the party’s parliamentary candidate for the area, on her appointment to the NPP 2024 Manifesto Committee.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the Party, named Madam Afeku as a member of the Committee on Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts that is being co-chaired by Mr Akwasi Agyemang and Ms Juliet Asante.

A statement issued and signed by Mr James Tani, the Constituency Secretary, copied to Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to the Flagbearer for the confidence reposed in Madam Afeku to bring her expertise on board in drafting policies to advance the Tourism sector.

“We assure Vice President Dr Bawumia of Madam Afeku’s resolve to bring her rich expertise to bear in drafting a solid and results-oriented manifesto, which will bring transformation to the Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts sector of the economy,” it said.

GNA

