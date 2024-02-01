Employment Ministry cautions Ghanaians against fake recruitment video on social media

Accra, Feb 01, GNA – The Ministry of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, has cautioned Ghanaians against a fake recruitment video circulating on social media under the heading “Now you seek the kind of leaders we have in Ghana”.

The Ministry in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said its attention had been drawn to a YouTube video circulating on social media in which one Mr Farouk Al-Wahab alleged that a Ghanaian lady was denied authorisation by the Ministry to recruit labour for Alberta Oilfields in Canada.

“We wish to state that the video is replete with falsehood and inconsistencies,” it said.

The statement said neither the Ministry nor the Labour Department had been approached by any Ghanaian lady with a request to recruit Ghanaian labour for employment in Alberta Oilfields of Canada.

It said that there were licensed Private Employment Agencies authorised by the Ministry to recruit Ghanaian labour for employment outside Ghana within the legal and policy frameworks that guide such recruitments.

The statement said that the list of these licensed agencies had been published and updated on the website of the Ministry (www.melr.gov.gh) and the public could verify the status of recruitment agencies with the Labour Department.

“The Ministry therefore wishes to assure the public that the content of the said video is false, malicious and designed to tarnish the good image and reputation of the Ministry and Ghanaian leaders and must therefore be treated with all the contempt it deserves,” the statement said.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public that it would at all times take measures to facilitate access to decent jobs through safe pathways without any hindrance.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

