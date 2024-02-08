Election 2024: NCCE urges public to reject candidates who do not promote peace

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (V/R), Feb. 8, GNA – The Anloga District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Volta Region has urged the public to reject any political candidate who does not promote peace ahead of the 2024 general election.

That, the NCCE said, would help prevent any disturbance before, during, and after the polls.

Madam Emmanuella Woelikplim Afetorgbor, the Assistant Civil Education Officer at Anloga, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, encouraged the public to be ambassadors of peace.

“We cannot afford to lose any life to election violence so the electorates must reject any candidate who would not promote and embrace peace,” she stated.

Madam Afetorgbor further stated that violence always endangered the lives of the vulnerable, which include children and women in society which needed to be protected.

She said the public should help create and sustain within societies the awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution as the fundamental law that protected everyone.

“We need to educate and encourage one another to defend the Constitution at all times against any form of abuse or violence,” she said.

She encouraged the public to keep practicing societal values such as peace, patriotism, unity, respect, empathy, inclusive interactions, and others for the development of the country.

Madam Afetorgbor urged all eligible electorates to vote for candidates who would create more jobs and opportunities and promote individual tolerance.

She charged the chiefs, political parties, corporate organisations, heads of institutions, and individuals to be peace ambassadors to create a conducive environment for all.

She appealed to journalists to avoid biased presentations on political issues as they had a vital role to play in promoting peace, being the Fourth Arm of Government.

