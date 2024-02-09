Eastern REGSEC chairman assesses aftermath of tragic clash at Kwahu-Bepong

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Kwahu-Bepong, Feb. 09, – Mr. Seth Acheampong, Chairman of the Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), who is also regional Minister, has visited Kwahu-Bepong to evaluate the aftermath of a tragic clash between police officers and a distressed crowd.

He was joined by Mr. Emmanuel Atta Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive of Kwahu-South, Deputy Commissioner of Police Isaac Asante, members of the Kwahu South Municipal Security Council and others.

The team gathered firsthand information regarding the unfortunate incident, which resulted in the loss of three lives and substantial property damage.

Mr. Acheampong praised the security agencies for their professionalism and quick response in handling the situation. The minister also called on all stakeholders to support the efforts to achieve lasting peace.

He also expressed joy about life returning to normalcy, saying, “I am happy to see everybody going about their normal business. There are traders at the market, and all that as if nothing has happened.”

The team first visited Beponghene, Nana Nyarko Bawuah II, to assess the damage at the Palace, where the incident took place. They then proceeded to visit the families of the two deceased siblings. Also, they had meetings with officers at the Bepong Police Station and went on to visit the Atibie government hospital to inquire about the medical condition of the injured victims.

GNA

