Coconut Grove Regency Hotel motivated by three awards at 6th Edition Ghana Hotels Association Awards

Accra, Feb. 9, GNA – Coconut Grove Regency Hotel says it will keep innovating to set higher standards for the comfort and refreshment of its hotel patrons.

This follows their hat-trick win at the just-ended 6th Edition of the Ghana Hotels Association awards, in Accra.

It was crowned the overall Best Three Star Hotel of the Year.

It also won the Best Front House and the Best in Conference Team of the Year in their respective categories.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, the Front Office and Administrative Manager, Afua Taylor Ashie, expressed her excitement over the awards and the gain from the pursuit of excellence.

She said having the customers at heart had been the primary goal of her outfit.

Earlier, the President of the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA), Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike, paid tribute to Mr Herbert Acquaye, a former President of the Association, for initiating the award scheme.

According to him, the Awards scheme was initiated to honour hotels and members of the Ghana Hotels Association who would distinguish themselves in various aspects of their work.

The theme for the 6th Edition of the Ghana Hotels Association awards was: “Sustaining the Hotel Industry in Ghana Post COVID-19.”

Ghana Hotels Association was formed in 1975, and is made up of managing proprietors, managing directors or accredited representatives of hotels, motels, and guest houses that have been certified and licensed by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to offer accommodation, catering and other tourism services in Ghana.

