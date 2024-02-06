Driver on bail for allegedly knocking pedestrian dead

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Feb.6, GNA – The Kaneshie District Court has granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties to a female driver who allegedly knocked down a pedestrian who later lost her life at a hospital.

The plea of the driver was not taken, and she is to make her next appearance on March 7, 2024.

Police Chief Inspector Issifu Abudu informed the Court presided over by Mrs Ama Adomako Kwakye that on January 30, 2024, at about 2125 hours, the female driver, 34 years of Taifa, was driving a Ford Focus Saloon car with registration number GT 3453-18 with one person on board.

She was driving from Lapaz towards Taifa through the George Walker Bush Highway and occupied the outer lane, the prosecution said.

Chief Inspector Abudu said on reaching a section of the road at Apenkwa a few meters to the Achimota old overhead bridge, she told police that a motor rider had crossed her path, so she veered into the middle lane and applied the brake instantly.

The Court heard that in the process, the vehicle spun around several times, and knocked down the deceased female adult pedestrian, Helena Owusu, aged 27 years, who was walking along the road.

The prosecution said the victim sustained injuries and was rushed to Saint Michael’s Specialist Hospital at Lapaz, and later referred to the 37 Military Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chief Inspector Abudu said the body was deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

