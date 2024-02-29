Dr Bawumia commissions Digital Repository facility for Wesley Girls High School

Accra, Feb.29, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a Digital Repository Centre for the Wesley Girls Senior High School in Cape Coast in memory of his late mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia, a former student.

The facility, funded by the Vice President, would enable the school to retrieve its past and present records digitally with ease.

“For an academic institution the size of Wesley Girls’ High School, and with its rich 187-year history, the repository will prove to be a worthy asset, as it will help past students, current students and staff retrieve important records of the school digitally and with ease,” the Vice President said.

“Following the passing of my mother, in 2021, I was touched by the visit of her classmates of the 1960-year group, to commiserate with me and the family. And I was privileged to be approached by the Old Girls’ Association on behalf of the school on the 1st Anniversary of her passing, to assist with the provision of a digital repository for the school, which I happily supported in honour of my late mother.”

“As a result of the project, all student records have been digitised and can be easily accessed at the touch of a button.”

Dr Bawumia said he was honoured by the presence of three of his late mother’s classmates during the outdooring of the facility – Mrs Nancy Thompson, Dr Mrs Cecelia Bentsi, and Dr Mrs Matilda Papoe.

He was hopeful that all other educational institutions yet to have a digital repository would soon have them to digitise their precious records.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

