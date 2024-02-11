Director Hearts of Oak appoints new Managing Director and Coach

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 11, GNA – Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the appointment of Ivorian Aboubakar Ouattara as the substantive Head Coach of the club.

Following the sacking of Dutch tactician Martin Koopman back in November 2023, the Phobians have been without a substantive gaffer as they have struggled in the first half of the season.

A club statement released on Friday, February 9, 2024, said that Aboubakar Ouattara, who holds a CAF Licence A coaching certificate, had signed a two-and-half-year contract with the club.

“Coach Ouattara has signed a two-half contract with the club and is expected to start training next week when the team returns from this weekend’s friendly game against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

“Coach Ouattara has worked and achieved success in several African countries both as a coach and Technical Director. He worked as the Technical Director for Moroccan giants WAC between 2017-2023 helping them win the CAF Champions League twice,” the statement said.

The Ivorian gaffer has also won domestic titles with TP Mazembe and ASV of RDC. Hearts of Oak also announced Mr. Delali Anku-Adimah as the club’s new Managing Director with immediate effect.

A statement from the club said Mr Anku-Adimah had attained high educational qualifications, including a PHD in Computational System Biology from the University of Manchester, UK and a BSc in Computer Science with Business Management from the University of Birmingham, among many others.

“We implore all Phobians to offer him maximum support during his stay at the club to lead us to achieving preeminence,” the statement concluded.

GNA

