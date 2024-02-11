Fit For Ghana holds fitness, peace walk ahead of election 2024

Accra, Feb. 11, GNA – Mr. Johnson Kwame Otoo, Executive Producer of Afro Fit National Fitness Series 2024, has called on Ghanaians to ensure that they stay healthy and live in an atmosphere of peace ahead of election 2024.

He noted that the country could enjoy peaceful election only if the citizenry adhered to peace messages and their status of health became paramount to them.

Mr. Otoo made the call at the end of this year’s fitness walk which ended at the Accra Sports Stadium.

About 500 placard-bearing walkers participated in the walk dubbed ‘Afro Fit 2024’ which was an initiative to engineer, and to inspire mentally and physically.

It started from the Accra Sports Stadium through some principal streets of the city and ended at the starting point.

Inscriptions on some of the placards were ‘Embrace Wellness, embrace life’, Keep fit, your only limit’, and ‘Celebrate every small victory in your fitness journey’.

Mr. Otoo said exercising everyday makes one healthy and also inspired one to stay healthy.

He said ‘Fit for Ghana’ would hold series of walks which was aimed at drumming the message of peace across the country.

The Executive Producer said the message of living a healthy lifestyle would be extended to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korlebu Teaching Hospital and also tour all the regions with the message of peace.

‘We are doing all these to inspire a healthy lifestyle and also ensure that peace prevails before, during and after e lection 2024,’ Mr Otoo added.

GNA

