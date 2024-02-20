Daniel Asiedu killed J.B. Danquah Adu- Investigator 

By Joyce Danso/ Yeboah Katherine Nyarkoa/ Peace Doe Agbotui

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Retired Daniel Nkrumah, an investigator, has told an Accra High Court that Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Dondon, murdered former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J. B Danquah Adu.

According to ASP Nkrumah, there was clear proof that Asiedu was present at the crime scene.

ASP Nkrumah stated this during his cross-examination by Mr Yaw Dankwa, defence counsel for Asiedu and Vincent Bossu (aka Junior Agogo) before an Accra High Court.

Daniel Asiedu is being held for allegedly murdering the former Abuakwa North MP at his residence in 2016 at Shaishie in Accra.

Asiedu has denied the charges of murder and robbery preferred against him.

Bossu and Asiedu have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery. Bossu has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

ASP Nkrumah denied that he had failed the accused persons and the people of Ghana by ascertaining who killed J.B Danquah Adu.

“I am in court to tell the truth. It was the first accused person (Daniel Asiedu) who killed J.B Danquah Adu. Per our investigations, the killer was found, and it was no other than the first accused person (Asiedu).”

The case investigator disputed the defence counsel’s claim that he was present during the former MP’s death but continued to blame Asiedu for the crime.

He also disputed the defence counsel’s assertion that the Ghana Police Service would have been in disarray if he and the service had not tied the MP’s death to Asiedu.

ASP Nkrumah told the Court that when the murder case was reported, Assistant Commissioner of Police Daniel Abandoe led a team of officers to the crime scene.

The witness explained that despite being the main investigator, he was also the recorder at the crime scene.

According to him, the team played various roles in the deceased house.

ASP Nkrumah he could not tell the “specific time that the deceased body was conveyed from his house to the mortuary.

The investigator informed the court that the deceased arrived home between 11:00 and 11:50 p.m. on the day of the event.

Defence counsel then informed the investigator that one Apraku, a security officer, had given a statement claiming that the deceased arrived home at 1:00 a.m. on the day of the incident.

When the defence counsel questioned the case investigator about the deceased’s arrival time on the day of the incident, ASP Nkrumah stated that the differences did not undermine the witness’s credibility.

He told the court that when the team took the MP’s body to the mortuary, a relative of the late MP identified it to the police.

The court presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has adjourned the matter to Thursday. February 22, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

