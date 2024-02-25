CWSA Volta Chapter Celebrates 25th Anniversary in Adidome 

By Kekeli K. Blamey, GNA

Adidome (V/R), Feb. 25, GNA – The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) in the Volta Region has celebrated its 25th anniversary at Adidome in the Central Tongu district.

The anniversary was to reflect on the achievements in the years past and tackle the challenges confronting the Agency.

Mr Kofi Mensah Sebuabe, the Regional Director of the CWSA stated that since the establishment of the Agency in 1998, they have made quick progress in water provision, basic sanitation services, hygiene promotion and practice in many communities.

He indicated that water infrastructure stands at 31,388 boreholes fitted with hand pumps, 383 boreholes fitted with solar powered hand pumps, 3,997 hand-dug wells and 1924 pipe systems across the region.

Mr. Sebuabe mentioned that the agency would continue to carry its services to all communities and villages. He urged residents to use water responsibly.

Mr Augustus Awity, the Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council said that he would ensure that the necessary support was offered to the CWSA to deliver clean water to all communities, especially the rural areas.

He said that the government was fully prepared to ensure that the necessary investment was made to promote the services and objectives of the CWSA.

Mr Awitti called on the management of the CWSA to also ensure that water shortage crisis in some parts of the regional capital, Ho were resolved.

Mr. Thomas Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive of Central Tongu District lauded the efforts of the CWSA.

He implored them to always ensure that water reaches every vicinity in the region.

Mr. Zonyrah pledged that his office would endeavor to provide the needed support to the Agency’s office in the district to foster their services.

Togbe Ayensu Kokotako III, Chief of Mafi-Wume, who chaired the anniversary reiterated that the CWSA worked tirelessly to ensure that the residents across the region have good water to drink and use for domestic and commercial purposes.

