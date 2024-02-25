North Tongu Assembly Members fail to elect Presiding Member 

Battor (V/R), Feb. 25, GNA – The North Tongu District Assembly members failed to elect a Presiding Member despite multiple attempts.

The situation has led to potential setbacks in the Assembly’s capacity to conduct business and implement administrative projects and policies.

During the recent election, Mr. Osborn Divine Fenu, the District Chief Executive (DCE), indicated the urgency of filling the position, citing its vital role in the Assembly’s operations and service delivery.

He mentioned that the role of the presiding member was crucial for the district and called on the Assembly members to prioritize the district’s interests over personal differences to elect a presiding member.

The DCE and other officials also called for increased cooperation among assembly members to ensure efficient local government operations.

The North Tongu District Assembly members would reconvene in a few days to elect a Presiding Member.

GNA

