Fidelity Bank transforms Nyameyekrom D/A Primary School

Accra, Feb 5, GNA – Fidelity Bank Ghana, the nation’s largest privately-owned Bank, has renovated a six-unit classroom block at the Nyameyekrom M/A Primary School.

The Bank also provided a staff office, a library, modern washroom facilities, and a rainwater harvesting system, benefitting over 150 students.

The renovation was carried out under a key initiative of the Bank’s “Orange Impact” programme.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony, Fidelity Bank’s Regional Sales and Services Manager for the Western and Central Regions, Mr Eric Osei, on behalf of Atta Yeboah Gyan, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, said the Bank realised the urgent need for the renovation when it first visited the School.

He said the dilapidated state of the building served as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by numerous rural schools in Ghana.

“Understanding the profound impact on children, and as a Bank uniquely and proudly Ghanaian, we couldn’t turn a blind eye.

“We firmly believe that every child, irrespective of their background, deserves access to quality education, and it is our privilege to contribute to this transformative journey,” he said.

A standout feature of the new infrastructure is its integrated rainwater harvesting system promoting water conservation and self-sufficiency.

This ingenious feature will capture and store liters of rainwater annually, reducing dependence on external water.

This self-sufficient approach not only ensures a steady supply of clean water for drinking, sanitation, and even irrigating the school garden, but also empowers the community and instills a sense of resourcefulness in students.

This proactive commitment to water conservation and sustainability by Fidelity Bank demonstrates a resolute belief in fostering values that benefit both the present and future generations.

Nyameyekrom M/A Primary School, once burdened by crumbling infrastructure and a stark gender imbalance, has blossomed into a haven of learning.

Previously, local customs often led boys to accompany elders to farms, impacting their attendance.

Now, the revitalised school, with its bright, spacious classrooms, functional staff office, and clean sanitation facilities, beckons all students, regardless of gender, to embrace the transformative power of education.

The project’s positive impact extends beyond the school premises.

During construction, 15-20 community members, including five women, were employed, fostering economic empowerment and instilling a sense of ownership in the School’s future.

Building materials were locally sourced from nearby Takoradi, further contributing to the upliftment of the local economy.

The Nyameyekrom M/A Primary’s renovation has garnered widespread community involvement and satisfaction.

Local opinion leaders, the chief, and other stakeholders unanimously echoed that the School now meets, if not exceeds, community expectations.

Mr Osei said this sentiment is a testament to the project’s alignment with local needs and aspirations.

The Nyameyekrom project stands as a shining example under the Orange Impact initiative, launched in 2022 as part of Fidelity Bank’s 15th-anniversary celebrations.

This initiative aims to provide comprehensive support to 15 marginalised schools over five years, tailored to their specific needs, including classroom construction, renovations, and essential learning materials.

Nyameyekrom joins the ranks of schools like Duose D/A Primary School, Mamprobi Ebenezer 4, Okogyeasuo M/A Basic School, Fodome Kordzeto M/A Primary & JHS, witnessing remarkable improvements thanks to the programme.

Fidelity Bank’s commitment to education through the Orange Impact School project transcends mere infrastructure development; it’s about nurturing communities, empowering local economies, and, most importantly, igniting the potential of young minds.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

