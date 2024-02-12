Chief donates computers to Saqquafiya Islamic School at Gauso

By Richard Kusi

Obuasi (Ash), Feb. 12, GNA – Nana Amoako Tuffuor II, the Chief of Abadwum in the Obuasi Municipality, has donated five sets of computers and accessories to the Saqquafiya Islamic Junior High School at Gauso in the Ashanti Region.

This forms part of his educational improvement drive in schools in his traditional area, aimed at improving teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Nana Dramani Karim Gauso III, Chief of Gauso, who presented the computers on behalf of Nana Tuffour, said the donation was part of the Abadwumhene’s contribution to the development of education in the communities under his jurisdiction.

He said ICT would expose the children to opportunities in the communication technology sector to help them pursue careers there as the world migrated to the use of digital platforms.

He appealed to students and pupils to develop interest in ICT and charged the school authorities to make judicious use of the computers.

Nana Karim Gauso said the chiefs were collaborating with the Ghana Education Service to ensure that every child of school-going age was enrolled and retained in school.

“This will make sure that parents and guardians would be discouraged from engaging their children and wards in other activities during school hours,” he added.

He said the chiefs had arranged with management of the Obuasi Senior High Technical School to enable pupils from Gauso to have access to the school.

On sustaining the existing peace in Gauso, Nana Karim Gauso said the leaders had engaged the youth to sensitize them on the need to stay out of trouble.

The youth had been reportedly engaging in communal violence, a situation that opinion leaders in the community had described as worrying, affecting the good name of the community.

Mr Nurudeen Osman, the Headmaster, who received the items, said though the children were doing well, the lack of resources had hampered the teaching and learning of ICT and commended the chiefs for the support.

The headmaster mentioned sanitation issues as some of the challenges facing the school, including the absence of better washrooms, especially for girls, and called on the Assembly and other benevolent groups to assist.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

