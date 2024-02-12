Upgrade yourself in modern technology –Students told

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – Miss Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Education Minister in charge of Technical, Vocational, Education, and Training (TVET), has urged students to upgrade themselves in modern technology.

She said the dynamics in technology reflected the idea that technological advancements, innovations, and capabilities were not static hence the need for upgrades.

“This dynamism is a characteristic of the ever-progressing nature of technology, with new ideas, methods, and tools emerging to replace or enhance existing ones,” the Deputy Minister added.

Ms Ampofo said this during the launch of the 75th anniversary of Accra Technical University (ATU) in Accra.

The theme is: “75 Years of Impacting Society and Driving Innovation”.

She advised master craftsmen and women to avail themselves of modern technological training and take advantage of the digital era.

The Deputy Minister said the government identified TVET as a key player in addressing issues of youth unemployment and poverty and said under the Education Regulators Act 1029, they had established the Ghana TVET Service to ensure that all the pre-tertiary TVET institutions were working with the right curricula and had teachers, among others.

Professor Amevi Acakpovi, Acting Vice Chancellor, ATU, said the theme encapsulated the rich history and transformative journey of the Institution.

He said for three-quarters of a century, ATU had been at the forefront of influencing minds, fostering innovation, and leaving a lasting mark on society for 75 years.

“As we reflect on our remarkable past, we also look ahead with optimism and determination to continue our mission as an institution,” Professor Acakpovi added.

He said the University was established some 75 years ago by the colonial administration to train artisans, craftsmen, and copy-typists, and that since then, it had trained and continued to train tens of thousands of young men and women in various technical disciplines.

The Ag Vice Chancellor said in 2016, ATU was among six other polytechnics to be converted into Technical Universities by the Technical University Act 2016 (Act 922).

Professor Acakpovi added that following the conversion, the University had become a centre for cutting-edge skills development, research, and education.

He said the University still struggled with encroachment issues at the Mpehuasem campus, bad access road from Medie Junction to the campus, inadequate staff, no dedicated laboratories, and workshops, and called for support from the government and stakeholders.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor said in addressing the University’s infrastructural needs, it was undertaking the construction of a five-story lecture auditorium.

He added that additionally, plans were underway for the construction of accommodation facilities to further enhance the overall campus environment.

“ATU remains committed to aligning with emerging developments and technological advancements, ensuring its continuous relevance in the dynamic landscape of education, especially in the field of technical education,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

