CBG opens new Hohoe branch

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 25, GNA – The Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG), has opened a new branch in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The new branch, which is the second in the region, is also to meet the needs of customers across the chain and serve them with dispatch.

Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, Managing Director, CBG, said the opening of the Hohoe Branch was an affirmation of the promise made to customers and stakeholders of bringing banking closer to them.

He said Hohoe was a cosmopolitan city with a lot of businesses, adding that, “we are particularly focused on small businesses, so we think it is a matter of course to open this branch here.”

Mr Addo said it was clear to the CBG that the people of Hohoe were expected to see a different kind of banking paradigm than what it had always espoused.

He said the CBG had redefined banking in the country, electronic banking solutions and approach to customer service ethos.

Mr Addo said all had combined to make the CBG, Ghana’s most trusted Bank in its five years of existence with branches spread throughout the country to continue bringing banking closer to the people.

He said looking forward, he saw a CBG that continued to lead the way in banking and making all the required innovations to keep them forward.

Madam Maureen Abla Amematekpor, CBG Board Member, assured customers that the CBG was their trusted financial partner.

She said the Bank was committed to understanding customers’ unique needs and providing tailored solutions towards them.

Madam Amematekpor commended the staff’s hard work and commitment to excellence, adding that their dedication to providing exceptional service was instrumental in the Bank’s success.

Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, called on citizens especially within the Area to take advantage of the services and products of the Bank.

He called on the staff to work hard and exceed the expectations of the customers, adding that the paramountcy would work together with the Bank for its success.

Dr Adwoa Kwegyiriba, Principal of the St Francis College of Education, called on the Bank to forge a bigger collaboration with the college to put up a hostel for students to access proper accommodation.

CBG is an indigenous Ghanaian Universal Bank licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the Specialised Deposit Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

The Bank which has been in operations since 2018, operates as a universal Bank with more than 114 branches in 13 regions of Ghana.

It has strong government support, a large SME client network and a pool of diverse talents.

