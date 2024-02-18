Bulgaria Presented at Tourism Expos in Bucharest, Munich

Sofia, February 18 (BTA/GNA) – The Ministry of Tourism presented Bulgaria at the spring edition of the Romanian Tourism Fair (TTR) 2024, held in Bucharest February 15-18. This is the most important event in Romania for tourism, and this year it is held for the 49th time. It is open to both industry professionals and the general public, the Ministry said.

Bulgaria’s advertising stand covers an area of 300 sq. m. This country was represented by a record number of 34 co-exhibitors, of which 30 tourism companies and 4 municipalities.

Bulgarian stand attracted visitors with the opportunities for seaside holidays, golf, cultural tourism, city breaks, spa, wellness and cycling tourism.

The international tourism fair in Munich, which takes place February 14-18, 2024, traditionally attracts considerable interest. Last year’s fair had 900 exhibitors from 50 countries and regions and approximately 160,000 visitors.

Guests at the Bulgarian national stand, which covers an area of 30 sq m, are attracted by the opportunities this country presents for year-round tourist visits with its rich cultural and historical heritage and inspiring nature. Many visitors showed interest in the cultural, historical and natural riches, both near the Bulgarian Black Sea coast and inland. There is also a great demand for sightseeing tours in the country, which present mountain tourism, adventure tourism, caravanning, etc. The coastal municipalities of Varna and Sozopol took part in the Bulgarian stand together with the Ministry of Tourism.

This country’s participation in international tourism exhibitions aims to present the diverse Bulgarian tourism product. Visitors to the Bulgarian stands are introduced to Bulgaria’s rich culture, beautiful nature, quality products at reasonable prices in seaside and mountain resorts, delicious food, excellent wines and hospitality.

BTA/GNA

