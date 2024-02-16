Bono Minister implores chiefs, queens to contribute to peaceful Election 2024 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Feb. 16, GNA – Traditional Authorities have been implored to do more and contribute significantly towards a peaceful Election 2024.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister made the appeal when Barima Kumi Acheaw III, the newly enstooled Chief of Abesim, also the Kyidomhene (Chief in-charge of Crowd) of the Dormaa Traditional Area paid a courtesy call on her at her office in Sunyani.

Barima Acheaw III was accompanied by Nana Konama Biyaa II, also the newly enstooled queen mother of Abesim, near Sunyani and the Kyidomhemaa (Queen in-charge of Crowd) of the Dormaa Traditional Area and other sub-chiefs.

Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated peace remained pre-requisite for development, saying as an embodiment of the people and society, the contributions of chiefs and queens towards violent free elections could not be underestimated.

She emphasised society highly revered chiefs and queens, and it was imperative for them to take the lead or be in the forefront to champion the campaign to strengthen the prevailing national peace and social cohesion.

As an election year, the Regional Minister said it behooved on traditional authorities to actively engage their people, particularly the youth, preach and remind them on the need for them to eschew practices, and tendencies that could disturb societal peace and mar the beauty of the 2024 general election.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said though chiefs and queen were barred from engaging in active partisan politics, they had the prerogative right to shape the nation’s political discourse and space by ensuring that followers of the various political parties did not cause troubles in their communities and localities.

She thanked the chiefs for the visit and assured them of her commitment and readiness to collaborate with the people for the holistic development of Abesim.

On their part, Barima Acheaw III and Nana Biyaa III explained the visit was just for them to introduce themselves to the Regional Minister and called for her support towards accelerating the holistic development of the Abesim town.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

