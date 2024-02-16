Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle dead on arrival — Deputy Minority Leader 

By P.K. Yankey

Aiyinasi (W/R), Feb. 16, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, has described the ministerial reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a late move that will have no significant impact on the progress of the country.

He said: “It has been long overdue and comes at a time when the government is already collapsing”.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Buah, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, said the President had ample opportunity to reshuffle his ministerial appointees, especially when their performance was abysmal.

“The minority caucus, along with many right-thinking Ghanaians, had consistently called for this reshuffle, highlighting the non-performance of the majority of these ministers, but unfortunately, our incessant pleas were ignored and not given due consideration,” he added.

The Deputy Minority Leader expressed shock about the timing of President Akufo-Addo’s reshuffling, and said “Now at the tail end, with barely 10 months to the elections, the new ministerial team will certainly face a steep learning curve”.

Mr Buah indicated that it was unrealistic to expect the new ministers to salvage the current economic situation within a short period.

He said: “What Ghanaians truly deserve is a proactive and responsive government that addresses the needs of the people with a sense of urgency, rather than one that waits until the last minute to deceptively appear to be addressing the glaring issues at hand”.

GNA

