Former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena finally goes home

By Simon Asare



Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – The final funeral rites and burial service of former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena was held on Friday, February 16, 2024, at the Adijiriganor Astro Turf in Accra.



The 28-year-old striker suffered a heart attack during the match between his club side KF Egnatia and Partizani, where he collapsed on the field and passed away.



It was a sad moment for scores of Ghanaian football fans gathered at the venue as they filed pass the Ghanaian international, who paid his dues for club and country



Dignitaries, including the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, former Black Stars players Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Isaac Vorsah, coach Ibrahim Tanko, and some Executive Council members, were at the funeral grounds to show their last respect to the Ghana international.



Mrs. Ama Kwanimah Dwamena, the wife of the deceased, said in her tribute that she found solace in the precious memories they shared together.



“You were more than a husband; you were my confidant, guide, and source of irreplaceable love.



“Rapha, my heart bears scars from your untimely departure, but I’m grateful for the time we had. Until we reunite, your memory is my solace, and your love is my eternal guide. Sleep well, my Raph,” she said.



The GFA, in their tribute, eulogised Dwamena as an exceptional talent who had an immediate impact during his Black Stars journey.



“We would like to salute him for his contribution to the game. Again, we pay homage to his extraordinary career, his unwavering dedication to the Ghana national team, and his immense contribution to his clubs , as his enduring legacy both on and off the pitch continues to inspire the current generation,” the tribute read.



Born on September 12, 1995, in Nkawkaw, in the Eastern Region, Raphael Dwamena started his football journey at the Red Bull Academy in Sogakope.

in 2013.



In 2014, he made a move to Austria, signing with Red Bull Salzburg, and his performance did not go unnoticed as he moved to FC Liefering, Austria Lustenau, FC Zurich, Levante, Real Zaragoza, and Vejle before he met his untimely death in Albania late last year.

GNA



