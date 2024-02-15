Binatone marks 50th Anniversary in Africa with new logo

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – Binatone, a brand known for its innovative and high-quality products, has unveiled its “50th Anniversary in Africa Logo” to mark the beginning of a year-long celebration.

The Company stated in a news brief, issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Thursday, that the celebration of the significant milestone “is not only a reflection of its journey in Africa but also a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality, dependability, affordability, and customer-focused innovation in the continent.”

The anniversary will provide the platform to establish stronger emotional bonds with both new and existing customers of the brand.

The Company said it aimed o showcase the stories of its customers through various events and campaigns, and to weave these stories into the anniversary, thereby creating a shared history with customers.

Founded in 1958 in London, United Kingdom, Binatone started operations in Africa in 1974.

It has been a trusted name in consumer electronics in African households for five decades, having consistently thrived to be “one of the most preferred choices” of home appliances and electronics products.

The Binatone range of products is in three broad categories: Cooling, Home Appliances, and Power protection products, with all products coming with a two-year warranty.

Celebrating 50 years of commitment to Africa, the Company said it was a momentous occasion that transcended mere festivities.

“It is a reflection of the brand’s deep-rooted connection with the continent, a celebration of shared memories, and a commitment to a future filled with quality, dependability, affordability, and customer-focused innovation,” it said.

“As the brand continues its journey in Africa, the unveiling of the 50th Anniversary in Africa Logo will mark a significant chapter in its legacy.

“This new chapter promises to be as vibrant and dynamic as the diverse cultures it accommodates, while staying committed at the forefront of innovation.”

