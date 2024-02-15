Anloga-Keta drivers vow to increase fares over emission levy

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), Feb 15, GNA – Drivers who ply their business along the Anloga-Keta stretch are calling on the government to withdraw the emission levy threatening to transfer the cost to their passengers.

They said the levy if implemented would put more financial burden on them since they were already battling with existing levies and other taxes.

Ghana News Agency during the week visited Anloga and Keta market lorry stations where some taxi and commercial bus “trotro” drivers poured out their displeasure by asking government to rescind its decision.

They insisted they could not afford an additional cost to the already high cost of spare parts and fuel prices they had to bear.

“The mandatory levies we are paying as drivers are already a burden on us. So, we do not have any option than to increase the fares to enable us pay this new one,” one of them said.

Another, Mr Makafui Nassar asked their unions to act.

“Our various group leaders like Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Progressive Transport Owners Association and the rest should quickly meet government to suspend it for now and if possible, withdraw it totally…. But if they fail, we will also increase lorry fares without their consent.”

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) announced the Emission Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) which imposes a levy on motor vehicles effective February 01, 2024, but this announcement has since generated a lot of controversy among the motoring public.

