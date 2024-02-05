Atwima Nwabiagya South NDC elders lead reconciliation efforts 

By Charles Tawiah

Nkawie (Ash), Feb. 05, GNA-Three elders of the NDC in the Atwima Nwabiagya South constituency are leading a reconciliation effort to bring all members of the party on board to work for the party’s victory in the December general election.

Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) retired, Nana Afoakwa Dua, who is leading the efforts told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, grass-root reorganization was needed to rekindle members and bring them on board for victory in the December elections.

Other members of the elders are Nana Ntim Gyakari, a retired educationist and Mr Joseph Felix Mensah, a retired civil servant.

Nana Afoakwa Dua, who was a former Municipal Chief Executive, said the elders submitted themselves to lead the reconciliation efforts at the first meeting of the NDC cadres for the year, in the constituency.

The meeting was to evaluate their activities for 2023 and plans for 2024.

He said the three elders had been charged to work to ensure unity and understanding among the parliamentary candidates, constituency executives, former DCEs and members of the various party wings in Atwima Nwabiagya, Atwima Mponua and Atwima Kwanwoma constituencies.

Nana Afoakwa Duah thanked the party for the confidence reposed in them and said the three would work tirelessly to bring all party members and supporters together for a resounding victory in this year’s elections.

He said disunity at any level could affect the chances of the party and that every member of the party, whether past or present, needed to be active in the activities of the party.

