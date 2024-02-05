Akatsi South: Fetish Priest allegedly murders son at Dzuefe-Hamekope

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Dzuefe (V/R), Feb. 5, GNA – Afealete Dzreke, a fetish priest believed to be in his 50s, has allegedly shot and killed his son at Dzuefe-Hamekpoe, a farming community within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The deceased, Lawson Agbenyega Dzreke, about 34 years old, was allegedly killed and buried in a nearby bush after the crime by his father, popularly known as ‘Hunor Akpatogui.’

Mr Selorm Bright Gligui, the Assembly member of the area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the entire community remained in a state of shock after an alarm was raised about the discovery of the buried body.

He said the police at Akatsi were informed after the discovery of the body on Sunday, February 4.

The suspect is in police custody for further interrogations.

Some eyewitnesses also told the GNA that the suspect, on Thursday, February 1, had a misunderstanding with the deceased, which could have led to the crime.

Chief Superintendent Isaac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the act, however, said details on the crime would be given later.

The body of the deceased is to be exhumed by the police on Monday, February 5, after following all due processes, the GNA learnt.

The deceased was married with three kids.

GNA

