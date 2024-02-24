Agona West Municipal Assembly fails to elect Presiding Member for second time 

By James Esuon, GNA

Agona Swedru (C/R), Feb 24, GNA- The Agona West Municipal Assembly has, for two consecutive times, failed to elect a Presiding Member to steer the affairs and deliberations of the local assembly for the next two years.

Mr Oduro Kyereboah, Assemblyman for Upper Bobikuma Electoral Area, was nominated unopposed, polled 21 votes as against 19 votes.

Mr Benjamin Adu, who first contested the position of PM on February 12, 2024 when the Assembly was officially inaugurated, has withdrawn from the race.

The election was supervised by Agona West Municipal Director of Electoral Commission, Mr Annobil Forson.

The Assembly members after they had failed to elect a PM proceeded to adopt English and Twi as official languages to be used during Assembly’s proceedings.

Mr Somiala Wontomah, Agona West Municipal Coordinating Director, who addressed the members, expressed disappointment that the Assembly failed to elect a PM for the second time.

He said the next Assembly meeting which would come off by the end of the first quarter of the year, would appoint and endorse a new member to conduct proceedings of the Assembly.

Mr Wontomah appealed to the Assembly members to put their personal interests aside to help the Assembly achieve its main objective of development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

